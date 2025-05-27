U.S. Bank Named Official Banking and Wealth Management Partner of Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League

May 27, 2025 - Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) News Release







NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) announced today a multi-year partnership with U.S. Bank, establishing it as the Official Banking and Wealth Management Partner of both leagues. The partnership, which begins with the 2025 season launching May 30, represents a strategic investment in the growth of professional lacrosse.

Additionally, U.S. Bank becomes the inaugural founding partner of the California Redwoods (PLL) and California Palms (WLL), marking a strategic investment in a rapidly emerging market and critical growth region for the sport of lacrosse.

"Lacrosse isn't just a sport-it's a movement powered by community," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the Premier Lacrosse League. "From the fans who tune in on ABC and ESPN to the parents coaching weekend games, this collective passion has transformed lacrosse into a national force. U.S. Bank recognizes that the PLL and WLL are catalysts for connection, celebration, and growth. Their commitment aligns with our vision of how lacrosse can grow both community and a passion for the game."

The partnership also designates U.S. Bank as the title sponsor of PLL Championship Weekend, the pinnacle event of the professional lacrosse season, and an Official Partner of PLL Assists, the league's charitable arm focused on growing the game in underserved communities.

"We're excited to partner with the leagues and athletes growing the game of lacrosse and connecting with its 48 million fans across the country," said Michael Lacorazza, chief marketing officer for U.S. Bank. "This is more than a sponsorship-it's a commitment to the people and passion driving the game forward. We're confident that by showing up with purpose, we'll deliver a meaningful impact-not just for our brand, but for the communities and people that make this sport so special."

To bring that commitment to life, U.S. Bank will activate a series of creative and purpose-driven fan experiences throughout the season:

PLL Play - Through investment in PLL Play, U.S. Bank will support grassroots development by expanding access to youth lacrosse nationwide, acknowledging research showing the strong link between participation in the sport and academic achievement, personal development and long-term wealth generation.

Champions: Power of Us - A powerful halftime storytelling series spotlighting individuals who not only overcome significant adversity but also lean on - and give back to - the teams around them. By showcasing the collective strength that emerges when neighbors, teammates and partners unite, the series underscores the bank's campaign of the "Power of Us" and how success is rarely a solo act.

PLL Assists - U.S. Bank will support programs growing the sport in communities, recognizing that lacrosse builds not just athletes, but also futures.

Under the Helmet - An in-game feature providing access to mic'd-up players showcasing the power of teamwork through communication-values that sit at the heart of both organizations.

Together, these initiatives will help build lacrosse's next chapter. U.S. Bank is investing in visionaries, accelerating access to opportunity and contributing to the sustained growth of a sport on the rise.

The partnership begins immediately, with U.S. Bank branding and activations set to debut during the PLL's 2025 Opening Weekend May 30-31 in Albany, New York. For more information about the partnership or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit premierlacrosseleague.com.







