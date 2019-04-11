Two Louisville Cardinals Join Dutchmen for 2019 Season

April 11, 2019 - Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) - Albany Dutchmen News Release





ALBANY, N.Y. - Albany continues its relationship with the 20th ranked Louisville Cardinals as two more players from the ACC powerhouse will join the Dutchmen, marking the fifth season in a row where the Dutchmen will feature at least one Cardinal. Catcher Ben Metzinger and outfielder Chris Seng become the eighth and ninth Louisville players to spend their summer in Albany. Current Cardinals Lucas Dunn and Cameron Masterman were named to the PGCBL All-Star Game last season as Dutchmen.

Metzinger is a 6'0" freshman from Louisville, Kentucky who was ranked the number three catcher and the number 11 overall player from the state in 2018 by Perfect Game. He has played in five games this season for the Cardinals, starting in two of them, recording two hits and one RBI. A graduate of Trinity High School, Metzinger was named Courier-Journal Player of the Year in 2018 after a season in which he batted .467 and added to his impressive 68 career RBIs. He also earned First Team All-State honors, team MVP honors, and team gold glove honors during his senior campaign.

"Ben is known for his strong arm and high defensive ability," said Dutchmen Head Coach Nick Davey. "During the fall and into the spring so far he has seen his offensive game get stronger and become more of a gap to gap hitter. The Dutchmen look forward to Ben being the next Louisville position player to do big things in the PGCBL."

Seng is another highly ranked freshman for the Cardinals. A La Garange, Kentucky native, he was ranked the number two outfielder and the number 12 overall player from the state in 2018 by Perfect Game. A graduate of Oldham County High School, Seng set multiple school records, including career stolen bases, runs, walks, on base percentage and single season stolen bases.

"Chris comes to Albany known as one of the fastest players in the Louisville program," said Davey. "Chris will be another one of those guys that we count on to cause havoc on the bases with his speed. He will be a guy that brings a lot of energy on a daily basis, plays plus defense and serves as a great role model for our younger fans, showing them the right way to play the game. Chris is going to fit in perfect with the style of baseball that this team is going to play this year."

Albany starts the 2019 PGCBL season on the road Friday, May 31st at 7:05 p.m. against the Saugerties Stallions. The first home game for the Dutchmen is on Saturday, June 1st at 5:05 p.m. against the Glens Falls Dragons. For ticket information and more, visit dutchmenbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Stories from April 11, 2019

Two Louisville Cardinals Join Dutchmen for 2019 Season - Albany Dutchmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.