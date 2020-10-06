Tulsa Symphony Returning to ONEOK Field

October 6, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is returning to ONEOK Field, and it will be afternoon that you will not want to miss! On October 18, in its second performance at ONEOK Field, the Tulsa Symphony will present Triple Play: Brahms 4.

Elegantly expressive, this program opens with Mozart's Abduction from the Seraglio Overture, and features Concertmaster Rossitza Goza on the atmospheric and authentic melodies of Max Bruch's Scottish Fantasy. The evening concludes with Johannes Brahms' triumphant and transformative Symphony No. 4 in E minor.

Mozart - The Abduction from the Seraglio Overture, K. 384

Bruch - Scottish Fantasy in Eb Major, Op. 46

Brahms - Symphony No. 4 in E minor

Rossitza Goza, Concertmaster

Sarah Hicks, Guest Conductor

For more information, please visit: https://tulsasymphony.org/triple-play/

