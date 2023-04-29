Trash Pandas Split Doubleheader in Chattanooga

April 29, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee - The Rocket City Trash Pandas exploded at the plate for a 13-6 victory in the opener of their doubleheader on Saturday against the Chattanooga Lookouts before the bullpen faltered late in the second game, suffering a 4-3 loss at AT&T Field as the North Division rivals split their bill.

The first game was a wild slugfest, with the visitors attacking early and often. Rocket City crushed a season-high five home runs, led by a pair from Orlando Martinez, to pace the offense.

The Trash Pandas loaded the bases three batters into the game and took the lead before an out was recorded when Livan Soto came home on a passed ball. On the very next pitch, Martinez launched a towering three-run home run down the right field line to make it a 4-0 game.

Jeremiah Jackson kept the rally going by reaching on an error, stealing second, taking third on another error, and scoring on Tucker Flint's sacrifice fly. Kevin Maitan took a two-out walk to keep the inning alive. Bryce Teodosio capped the inning's scoring with a two-run homer to right-center, his first of the season, for a 7-0 lead.

Chattanooga quickly got three back, led by a leadoff homer by Jacob Hurtubise, in the bottom of the first against Rocket City starter Victor Mederos (W, 1-1). In the second, Edgar Quero reached with a leadoff single. Martinez followed by teeing off for his second home run in as many innings, a monstrous 425-foot shot over the tall wall in center for his fourth home run of the season and a 9-3 advantage.

The teams traded runs for the rest of the game. Kyren Paris led off the fourth with a solo home run 425 feet the tall wall in center of his own, his team-leading fifth of the season, to bring the score to 10-5. Quero drove in two more with a single to left in the fifth, and Jackson's first home run of the season was a solo shot to right-center for the final run of the game and a 13-6 Trash Pandas lead.

On the mound, Mederos picked up his first professional victory, allowing six runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Zac Kristofak finished the win with two scoreless innings.

In the opener, Martinez led the way with two home runs and five RBI. The pair of home runs put Martinez alone atop the Trash Pandas franchise lead with 24 home runs, passing Mitch Nay's record of 23. The Trash Pandas tied a season-high with 13 runs scored.

In the nightcap, the Trash Pandas again scored in their first turn at the plate. Jose Gomez singled, Paris walked, and Martinez as hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. David Calabrese worked a full count then took ball four to bring home Gomez with the first run of the night.

Chattanooga got the run back in the bottom of the first on a wild pitch from Trash Pandas starter Mason Erla that allowed Hurtubise to come home and even the score. From there, Erla and Chattanooga starter Christian Roa matched zeroes for the next three innings.

Rocket City restored the lead in the fifth. Soto singled, Gomez doubled, and Paris walked to load the bases. Martinez broke the tie with a sacrifice fly to left, plating Soto. A wild pitch allowed Gomez to come home for a 3-1 Trash Pandas lead.

Erla returned to the mound and ended his night with a one, two, three bottom of the fifth. Over five innings, he allowed one run on one hits with one walk and four strikeouts. He wouldn't factor in the final decision.

Eric Torres was first out of the bullpen and gave up a run in the sixth before escaping with a one-run lead. But in the seventh, the Lookouts rallied off Kenyon Yovan (L, 1-1) to win the game. Francisco Urbaez tied the game with a RBI single. With two outs, Alex McGarry lined a walk-off single to right, giving the Lookouts a come from behind win and a split of the doubleheader.

Gomez recorded two of the Trash Pandas' five hits in the game two loss, while Martinez went 1-for-2 with an RBI and stolen base.

The Trash Pandas (11-9) and Lookouts (10-10) wrap up their series with a day game on Sunday afternoon. First pitch AT&T Field is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.