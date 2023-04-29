Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Suspended Due to Rain in Montgomery

Montgomery, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits saw their Saturday night game suspended due to rain in the sixth inning in a 2-2 tie.

The game will be completed on Sunday at 1:30, with the regularly scheduled series finale to follow at 3:33.

Pensacola strung together four singles from Victor Mesa Jr., José Devers, Dane Myers and J.D. Orr to take a 2-0 lead against Jacob Lopez in the second inning. Montgomery eventually worked back to a tie against M.D. Johnson, getting an RBI single from Evan Edwards in the second and a game-tying RBI single from Alika Williams in the fifth just before the tarp was pulled on the night.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 1:25 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live and MiLB.tv (video). For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

