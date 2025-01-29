Transfinder Corporation Announced as Official AF1 Game Ball Partner

Chicago, IL - Arena Football One (AF1) has named Transfinder, a national leader in logistics software, as the League's Official Game Ball Partner. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder has set the standard in logistics software solutions. Renowned for intuitive tools for transportation routing, scheduling, planning, and communications, Transfinder serves schools, municipalities, and adult care facilities across the nation.

As part of the partnership, Transfinder has been named the Official AF1 Game Ball Partner, with their logo prominently featured on all AF1 game balls.  The logo placement ensures visibility in every market and during all League broadcasts. Transfinder will also receive commercials in all League television, radio, and streaming broadcasts.

Their logo will be prominently displayed in all markets, further enhancing brand recognition. Additionally, Transfinder will receive tickets to attend games in person, providing a great opportunity to engage with fans and clients on-site.

Jerry Kurz, CEO of Arena Football One, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Partnering with Transfinder brings together two innovative leaders. Their cutting-edge tools and solutions align with the AF1's commitment to precision, strategy, and execution. This partnership will enhance the visibility and reach of both organizations, and we're excited to welcome Transfinder to the AF1 family."

When asked about the partnership, Antonio Civitella, President & CEO of Transfinder Corporation said, "Transfinder is proud to be an Arena Football One league sponsor and are once again supporting the Albany Firebirds. AF1 is an exciting league and we are honored to be a part of it. Winners gravitate to winners. Can't wait until the season kicks off!"

Together, AF1 and Transfinder look forward to a dynamic and impactful partnership that highlights innovation both on and off the field. The 15-week AF1 season kicks off on March 8 and culminates in a championship showdown on the weekend of July 12.

