January 29 Transactions Update

January 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We had a busy day of transactions to update everyone on! Here is the January 29, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Andre Thomas-Cobb Jr Corpus Christi WR

Rakweon Kent Oregon OL

Adam Kruse Washington QB

Sama Paama SW Kansas OL/DL

Malik Henry Arizona QB

James Aragon Washington DE

The following players have been released from their letters of intent by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign elsewhere.

Jordan Pouncey Oregon WR

James Reddy Oregon DL

Eugene Minter SW Kansas WR

The following players have been placed on the Other League Exempt List. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

Matt Struck SW Kansas QB

Rakweon Ramsey SW Kansas DL

The following players have retired from Arena Football and their rights remain with their designated teams.

Todd Athey SW Kansas WR

Connor Davis SW Kansas OL

AF1 has suspended the following players.

Amin Black Oregon LB

