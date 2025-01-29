January 29 Transactions Update
January 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
We had a busy day of transactions to update everyone on! Here is the January 29, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.
Andre Thomas-Cobb Jr Corpus Christi WR
Rakweon Kent Oregon OL
Adam Kruse Washington QB
Sama Paama SW Kansas OL/DL
Malik Henry Arizona QB
James Aragon Washington DE
The following players have been released from their letters of intent by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign elsewhere.
Jordan Pouncey Oregon WR
James Reddy Oregon DL
Eugene Minter SW Kansas WR
The following players have been placed on the Other League Exempt List. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.
Matt Struck SW Kansas QB
Rakweon Ramsey SW Kansas DL
The following players have retired from Arena Football and their rights remain with their designated teams.
Todd Athey SW Kansas WR
Connor Davis SW Kansas OL
AF1 has suspended the following players.
Amin Black Oregon LB
