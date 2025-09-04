Toyota Canada Named Presenting Partner of Inaugural Northern Super League Final

Published on September 4, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Northern Super League (NSL), Canada's professional women's soccer league, announced today that Toyota Canada, a League Founding Partner and Official Automotive Partner, has strengthened its investment in the league, taking on the role of presenting partner of the NSL Final. The historic match will take place Saturday, November 15 at 2:00 pm ET at BMO Field in Toronto - and fans across the country can now officially secure their seats. Public tickets are on sale at nsl.ca/final, marking the next milestone in what promises to be a landmark celebration for Canadian sport.

"As a brand that believes in the power of sport to inspire, unite and drive progress, Toyota is proud to stand with the Northern Super League as it makes history," said Robert Tsang, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Toyota Canada. "The inaugural NSL Final will be a defining moment for Canadian sport, and we are honoured to help bring fans together to celebrate this landmark occasion."

Christina Litz, President, Northern Super League, added: "Toyota's support underscores the momentum behind women's soccer and the impact this league is already making in its first season. Together, we're creating a championship experience that reflects the scale and significance of this moment for athletes, fans, and the future of the game in Canada."

The NSL Final will kick off with a full-day celebration at the NSL Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola. Taking place just outside BMO Field, the festival will set the stage for the season's biggest match with live music, interactive activities, family-friendly programming, and an electric atmosphere. It's a showcase of Canadian soccer and women's sport - both on and off the pitch. Full Fan Fest programming and additional events surrounding the NSL Final will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The NSL Final will cap off a historic first season for the league, which has showcased world-class competitive soccer from coast to coast. With playoff seeding still to be decided, specific playoff dates and times will be confirmed at the end of the season.. The NSL Final will be broadcast nationally on TSN, RDS, and CBC, with international coverage on ESPN+ and the NSL's official YouTube channel.

Hotels Le Germain is the official hotel partner of the NSL Final, offering fans a premium hospitality experience in the heart of Toronto. Attendees can book accommodations at Le Germain Hotel Toronto Maple Leaf Square and Le Germain Hotel Toronto Mercer, both located close to BMO Field and the excitement of championship weekend.

As part of this national celebration of women's sport, the NSL is proud to be supported by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). This government support will help to amplify the Final and ensure broad national and community engagement in the lead-up to the championship. The NSL Final is also made possible thanks to the ongoing support of the league's founding partners, including Toyota, Canadian Tire, DoorDash and Intact.







