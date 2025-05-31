Total Domination: Salina Liberty Rout Wolfpack in Lopsided Showdown 71-4

It was all Salina in this one. Liberty scored on the opening play of the game and never looked back. Their special teams were on point, their defense only gave up four points, and their offense scored every chance they had, except on two drives. They keep their playoff hopes alive with a 71-4 victory that moves them to 4-5. For the time being, it vaults them into that fourth and final playoff spot.

The Washington Wolfpack spent the week in Salina, Kansas, after playing against the Southwest Kansas Storm in Dodge City the week before. The Liberty welcomed them into Tony's Pizza Events Center on Military Appreciation Night. It was a packed house with free entry for servicemembers and veterans, along with numerous tributes to them throughout the evening. AF1 commissioner Jeff Fisher was in the house for this one, and spoke with the broadcast team on EvergreenNOW at the half.

As it Happened

As they did last week, the Salina Liberty started the game off with a bang. Liberty kicker Bailey Hale sent the ball off the rebound nets on the opening kickoff. Dioh Desuah jumps on the loose ball to put the Liberty on the board on the first play of the game. Washington's first possession of the game would be the only one they'd score on. After a short drive, kicker Manny Higerua hit the drop kick field goal to put 4 on the board for the Wolfpack.

Salina turned the ball over on downs on their first offensive drive of the ball, from their own five-yard line. Then the Liberty defense stood tall. They pushed the Wolfpack back before Lamont Wade intercepted a pass in the end zone, and Salina took over. A long time time-consuming drive led to a Rakeem Cato to Fast Ed Smith touchdown pass. Bailey Hale would kick a Deuce on the ensuing kickoff to make it 16-4.

- AF1 (@af1football) June 1, 2025 The Wolfpack turned the ball over on downs at their own 2-yard line as the second quarter started. It took the Liberty one play to punch the ball in with Tracy Brooks. Washington attempted another drop kick, but this one was blocked by the Liberty. It didn't take long for Rakeem Cato to find his favorite target and last week's Real American Beer Player of the Week, Malik Honeycutt, for a touchdown to put the Liberty up 30-4.

Washington was unable to get anything going offensively, once again turning the ball over. Over halfway through the second quarter, the Wolfpack had run 14 plays for 16 total yards of offense. Tracy Brooks punched in his second touchdown on the ground with just 52 seconds left in the half. Washington wasn't able to move the ball but a few yards, bringing their total offense to 21 yards in the first half. Salina led 37-4 as the team went to the locker room.

Second Half

Salina picked up right where they started once again with the big special-teams play. Dezmond Epps returns the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown, and the Liberty busts open a 40-point lead. Adam Kruse had started the game at quarterback for Washington but would be replaced to start the second half with Kobe Martin. Unfortunately, it was more of the same for Martin, who also had almost no time in the pocket. Washington would miss another drop kick attempt on their first drive of the second half.

- AF1 (@af1football) June 1, 2025 Salina made a quarterback change of their own in the second half, allowing Rakeem Cato to take a break and kick his feet up on the sidelines. Javin Kilgo, the team's starter from the beginning of the season, took over and quickly found Malik Honeycutt for a 1-handed catch over the wall to set up a Kilgo rushing touchdown. The rest of the third quarter sped by, and Salina took the 51-4 lead to the final frame.

Kobe Martin was sacked to start the fourth quarter for another Washington turnover on downs. Once again, it was a 1-play Salina drive as Javin Kilgo found Malik Honeycutt in the end zone. Washington attempted another long drop kick that may have been tipped because it didn't go far. Javin Kilgo reared back and threw up another touchdown pass to, you guessed it. Hattrick Honeycutt. Malik snagged his third receiving touchdown of the day. The first and only Salina special teams mistake on the day was a bad snap on the extra point attempt that led to no kick attempt.

RJ Jarrett made an interception and spectacular return all the way to the five-yard line to set Salina up for another 1-play drive. This time, Kilgo found Tracy Brooks in the end zone, giving both Salina quarterbacks three passing touchdowns in the game. Hale remained perfect on extra point attempts, making it 71-4. Salina recovered a fumble on the kick return to take over on the three-yard line. The Washington defense finally made a play and picked off Javin Kilgo, only the second time they stopped the Liberty offense on the day.

- AF1 (@af1football) June 1, 2025 Both quarterbacks for the Liberty shone in this one, each getting their own half to play. Both threw for 3 touchdowns, and Javin Kilgo added a fourth on the ground. Longtime Liberty player Tracy Brooks had 54 receiving yards and both a rushing and receiving touchdown. Last week's league Real American Beer Player of the Week, Malik Honeycutt, once again made his presence known, and he did it with both quarterbacks in this one. Honeycutt was targeted six times and caught the ball five times for 77 yards and completed the hat trick with three touchdowns.

The Salina defense also deserves a shoutout here. They held Washington to just four points the entire night, picking the ball off twice, forcing and recovering two fumbles. And most importantly, holding Washington to just 72 total yards in the game, and allowing just one single rushing yard.

Next Up:

The Salina Liberty head to Dodge City, Kansas, for the first of back-to-back games with the Southwest Kansas Storm to close out the season as they try to secure a playoff berth. That'll be the lone Saturday game, June 7th, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET on EvergreenNOW.

Washington has a bye in Week 13 before they head across the country to Albany, New York, where the Firebirds look to round out an undefeated season. Kickoff for Saturday, June 14th, is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on EvergreenNOW.







