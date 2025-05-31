May 31 Transactions Update

May 31, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the May 31 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Roderick Henderson Nashville DL

Antwan Smith Billings DB

Dre' Ragin Billings DB

Javian Byrd Corpus Christi DB

Deron Irving-Bey Corpus Christi DL

LaKedrick Holmes Corpus Christi DB

Giovanni Sanders Oregon QB

Donnie Lewis Jr. Corpus Christi DB

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Marquis Sampson Oregon WR

The following players have been placed on injured reserve.

Anthony Barber Nashville OL

The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list.

Quintavius Workman Corpus Christi WR

The following players have been released.

Deon Walker Corpus Christi DL

Amani Peoples Oregon DL







