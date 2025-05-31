May 31 Transactions Update
May 31, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the May 31 Transactions Update.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.
Roderick Henderson Nashville DL
Antwan Smith Billings DB
Dre' Ragin Billings DB
Javian Byrd Corpus Christi DB
Deron Irving-Bey Corpus Christi DL
LaKedrick Holmes Corpus Christi DB
Giovanni Sanders Oregon QB
Donnie Lewis Jr. Corpus Christi DB
The following players have been activated from injured reserve.
Marquis Sampson Oregon WR
The following players have been placed on injured reserve.
Anthony Barber Nashville OL
The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list.
Quintavius Workman Corpus Christi WR
The following players have been released.
Deon Walker Corpus Christi DL
Amani Peoples Oregon DL
