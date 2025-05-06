Toronto-Minnesota Playoff Game 3 Date/Time Confirmation

May 6, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release


Please be advised that Game 3 of the PWHL Playoff semifinal series between Toronto and Minnesota, which was previously designated as tentative, has now been confirmed for Sunday, May 11, at 5 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center.

