Toronto-Minnesota Playoff Game 3 Date/Time Confirmation
May 6, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release
Please be advised that Game 3 of the PWHL Playoff semifinal series between Toronto and Minnesota, which was previously designated as tentative, has now been confirmed for Sunday, May 11, at 5 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center.
