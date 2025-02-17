Top takeaways as Boston Guard defeat New York Charging to win inaugural WLL championship

Boston Guard 22, New York Charging 17 Guard: Boston's balanced offense and stingy defense earn Titletown another trophy

The Boston Guard lost its first game in the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League after its offense couldn't put away the California Palms when it had multiple opportunities.

The Guard offense didn't let those mistakes happen the rest of the week, showcasing its dominant balance-a balance derived from players like Cassidy Weeks and Dempsey Arsenault.

"Cassidy Weeks and Dempsey Arsenault are two of the best midfielders that have ever existed in our game,"Â Charlotte North said. "We talked about when they would send a slide when they might not send a slide, and Dempsey is one of the best dodgers, as well as one of the best midfielders, and I knew she was going to own her matchup all day long. And to see that happen was pretty special."Â

Weeks paved the way in the championship with seven points (3G, 4A), and five of her teammates (Arsenault, North, Andie Aldave, Madison Ahern and Jackie Wolak) had four or more points in the win.

Boston's ability to utilize every threat on the offensive end was paramount in its championship effort. However, the defense's effort was equally crucial throughout the contest to slow down the explosive New York offense.

"We've always turned to the defense end and looked at [Courtney Taylor] and looked at her and looked at Rachel [Hall] and other people down there and knew and believed that they had her back,"Â North said. "I think that just speaks of the leadership on that end, and again, that's why we won today."Â

North, the team's captain, tallied five points (4G, 1A) in the championship. Her 34 touches were second on the team behind Weeks's 42 and showcased that the best player in the world didn't need the ball the most on the elite Boston offense for it to have success.

Hall's seven first-quarter saves (10 saves total) will be underappreciated by many. New York could've easily won the game without her big-time efforts early.

"Having [Hall] back there as a true leader was a grounding force for us on the end of the ball,"Â North said. "She's a championship-level goalie, and you saw it in college, and you see it here today. She has no quit in her and she will not back down from a challenge, and to see that fire under her today was pretty special."Â

The Guard entered the week with one goal: Win the championship.

"I think for me, it feels so good to be on a team again. I think we've all really missed that and have craved that team atmosphere [and] the locker room,"Â North said. "It just feels so good to be on a team again, and I think all of us, regardless of where you went to school, regardless of if you've won or lost, you haven't done anything, you're on a team now, and that's what matters. I think that's been so special."Â

Charging: New York's slow start proves costly in championship game In Sixes, anything can happen in the blink of an eye, but a slow start can be detrimental to any team. On Monday, a slow start ultimately derailed New York's comeback efforts against Boston in the WLL championship.

"The speed of the game allows for no excuses in terms of how you're playing,"Â Izzy Scane said postgame. "It's a very unforgiving game. If you let up for a second, they can score a goal. I know, especially with our team, we had a lot of girls adjusting in a new position trying to play midfield, but there's never an excuse as to why an attacker shouldn't be playing well on defense and vice versa."Â

Scane led the Charging's comeback bid with seven points (6G, 1A), but her efforts weren't enough to turn the tide. Meg Tyrrell (3G, 1A) and Meg Carney (2G, 2A) had four-point outings, and Emily Hawryschuk's two goals helped secure her the Golden Stick Award.

Although the outcome didn't favor New York, the chance to represent the state in the locker room and start a rivalry for the future stood out to Charging players.

"Losing is tough, but like I just said to the girls in the locker room, we created something special this week,"Â head coach Colleen Magarity said. "You were a part of something special to be grateful for, and have this opportunity to grow as a team, learn as a team, and I just said, I think hopefully we just started a rivalry that's here to stay for the future."Â

