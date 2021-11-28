Top Performances of 2021, No. 8: Sulser Catches Clippers with Seven Shutout

With a career-high 7.0 shutout frames to extend his scoreless streak to 17.1 innings and a career-high tying seven strikeouts, Beau Sulser earned his fourth win of the season in an 11-1 victory against Columbus at Huntington Park on July 10.

In his third outing of a scoreless streak that spanned 20.1 innings from June 27-July 17 (2), Sulser surrendered six hits and fanned seven batters for a second consecutive appearance. The career-best start came after he tossed 5.1 hitless innings in relief on July 4 vs. Iowa.

Sulser, in his first year as a full-time starter, tallied three games with seven strikeouts compared to just one in his first three seasons combined. He fanned a career-high 102 batters in 122.2 innings during the 2021 campaign.

The right-hander's quality start - his second of a team-leading five on the season - is No. 8 of the Indians Top Performances of 2021 countdown, ahead of an 8.0-inning gem by James Marvel (No. 10) and quality start by Cody Ponce (No. 9). Two games will be announced each week, with the No. 1 performance being announced the week of Dec. 19.

