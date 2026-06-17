Top Moments 2026: Round 2

Published on June 17, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







The voting continues as our winners advance to the next round to find the Best Moment of the 2026 season. Round 2 pits an individual defensive masterpiece against a dramatic team upset.

Kotoe Inoue League Record Digs

On March 26, with Austin fighting for a playoff berth, Kotoe Inoue made her case as one of the league's premier defenders by piling up 34 digs - a league record. In a four-set victory over Madison, Inoue was everywhere, extending rallies and frustrating attackers all night. She posted 11 digs in the second set and matched that mark in the fourth, sparking the comeback that sealed a timely win. It was a statement-making performance from one of the league's premier defenders.

Salt Lake Knocks Out Regular Season Champs

Salt Lake's defining postseason moment came against top-seeded Houston in the semifinal round. After losing the opening match in five sets, Salt Lake responded by sweeping the second match to force a winner-take-all golden set. The golden set produced 36 of the season's most intense points: 14 ties, five overturned set points, no lead larger than two, and both teams hitting at least .297. The victory sent LOVB Salt Lake to the Championship and cemented their role as the fearless underdog.







League One Volleyball Stories from June 17, 2026

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