Top Moments 2026: Jordan Larson and Lauren Carlini

Published on June 3, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







On April 4, a raucous crowd at Baxter Arena in Omaha said goodbye to their local living legend, Jordan Larson, who ended her historic professional career spanning 18 years, three continents, and nearly every honor the sport has to offer.

Larson finished her final match with 19 kills, 20 digs and a .417 hitting percentage, a double-double that would be a career night for most players.

But not Larson. At 39 years old, she had been playing professionally since before some of her opponents were in high school. Her farewell match performance was, in many ways, the perfect encapsulation of a career defined by an unrelenting standard of excellence.

During her final season, she led all LOVB outside hitters in kills and finished top six overall in points, kills and aces. At nearly 40 years old, Larson proved why they call her The Governor - and the GOAT.

Another standout performance came from Madison's Lauren Carlini on February 22. Carlini guided Madison to a much-needed five-set victory over Jordan Larson's Nebraska, snapping an eight-match losing streak in dramatic fashion.

Carlini's all-around impact extended well beyond playmaking. Along with her record-setting 64 assists, she contributed five kills, one ace, 16 digs, and a .343 setting efficiency, delivering one of the most complete performances of the season.







League One Volleyball Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.