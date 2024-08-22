Top Coach, Umpire and Team Sportsmanship Award Winners Named

Thursday morning, the winners of the West Coast League's Coach of the Year, Umpire of the Year, and Jim Dietz Team Sportsmanship Award were announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer.

Portland's Mark Magdaleno and Wenatchee's Mitch Darlington have been honored as 2024 co-Coaches of the Year for their impressive leadership throughout the season. This marks the third time in league history when the WCL's head coaches have voted for co-Coaches of the Year, most recently in 2018 when Portland's Justin Barchus and Kelowna's Bryan Donahue shared the honors.

This season Darlington led the AppleSox to a 35-19 record and first place in the North in both the first and second halves, while Magdaleno's Pickles set a team record with 40 wins. Their teams ultimately battled to the wire in the WCL's championship game, with Portland winning its first WCL championship.

Zachary Burr has been named the WCL's 2024 Umpire of the Year. A 2024 graduate of the prestigious Wendelstedt Umpire School, Burr earned the assignment as plate umpire for the WCL's All-Star Game and performed flawlessly before a worldwide audience on MLB Network, including a dramatic call which ended the game. His performance all summer received high praise from coaches and league officials alike.

"Zachary's work ethic, professionalism, and leadership exemplifies what we desire in a WCL umpire," said Supervisor of Umpires John White. "He had a tremendous 2024 season, and I am excited to see where he goes in the future as he develops as an umpire."

The Ridgefield Raptors, led by Head Coach Chris Cota, have earned the Jim Dietz Team Sportsmanship Award. This marks the second time they've received this honor, having previously won in 2019, the team's inaugural season (also under Cota).

"Many teams received support from WCL coaches for the Sportsmanship Award," said Commissioner Neyer, "but once again the Raptors and Coach Cota were standouts throughout the season, holding their players and coaches to the highest standards of behavior on and off the field."

