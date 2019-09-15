Title Game Tonight: September 15 vs. Biloxi

September 15, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (78-57, North Division Series Champion)

vs. Biloxi Shuckers (82-57, South Division Series Champion)

Sunday, September 15 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

League Championship Series, Gm. 5 (Best of 5) | Series tied, 2-2

Generals SP: RHP Emilio Vargas (5-3, 3.78 ERA)

Biloxi SP: RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-3, 3.54 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, fell behind early on Saturday and couldn't recover, stifled offensively in a 4-2 Biloxi Shuckers win at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (2-2) and Shuckers (2-2) will meet on Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. in a decisive Game 5 to determine the winner of the 2019 BC Powder ® Southern League Championship Series.

TODAY'S MATCHUP: This is it: no holds barred, for all the marbles, and all the other clichés. Emilio Vargas was the starting pitcher in last year's title-clinching game for the Generals, and he started in Game 4 of the North Division Series against Montgomery last Saturday as well (6.0 IP, 3 ER). Vargas threw five shutout frames against Biloxi during the regular season, and righties hit just .195 against him on the year. On Biloxi's side, Drew Rasmussen is in his first full pro season, recording a 3.54 ERA in 22 regular season appearances. He pitched poorly against Pensacola in the South Division Series (1.2 IP, 2 ER), and he's had mixed results against the Generals this year (2 games, 4.91 ERA, 3 2/3 IP). The Generals used three relievers last night, including two who threw more than 20 pitches and are likely unavailable tonight (Junior Garcia and Cole Stapler); by contrast, Biloxi used four relievers, with only two of them throwing 20+ pitches (Tyler Spurlin and Daniel Brown).

WHAT IT WOULD MEAN: If Jackson were to win, the Generals would become the third Southern League team since 2000 to win back-to-back championships, following the '06-'07 Montgomery Biscuits and the '11-'12 Mobile BayBears. The Generals would earn their fourth franchise title overall and second as an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate; it would also be the first Southern League title for manager Blake Lalli, who made three SLCS appearances as a player with the Tennessee Smokies ('09-'11) without winning a ring. The Generals would become the third D-backs affiliate to win a title this year, joining the Visalia Rawhide of the California League (who snapped a championship drought of 40 years last night), and the Hillsboro Hops of the Northwest League (who won earlier this week with 2018 Generals personnel Javier Colina and Barry Enright leading their coaching staff). Biloxi is seeking their first title in franchise history.

Southern League Stories from September 15, 2019

