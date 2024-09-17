Time for the David-Desharnais Trophy

The David-Desharnais Trophy

Montréal, QC - QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini met with the media on Tuesday at Hôtel Monville, in Montréal, ahead of the start of the 2024-2025 season this Friday.

Mr. Cecchini reported on the on-boarding days held on September 9 in Moncton and September 12 in Trois-Rivières, with more than 130 players in their first year on the circuit. Their parents also attended the conferences virtually.

''Guidance and supervision are essential for us, stresses the commissioner. In particular, a prosecutor and a sexologist came to tell our players the dos and don'ts. The notion of consent was addressed in a very direct way, and our players were receptive. It was very instructive. I'm also glad that parents were able to see and hear everything. That way, everyone can hear the same thing and talk about it, at home and at the arena. Education comes through repetition..''

He also discussed new features for the upcoming season, including the move from 68 to 64 regular-season games. ''A bit less travel for a bit more rest and more time to study'', said the Commissioner.

A new rule was also introduced concerning blindside hits.

If a player INNATENTIONALLY checks an opponent from the side or behind who is controlling the puck or retrieving a loose puck, this will be considered illegal. See an example here in this video.

New flexible boards were also installed this summer in Rouyn-Noranda and Rimouski, ''to increase player safety'', said Cecchini proudly.

The highlight of the press briefing, however, was the renaming of the trophy to reward the ''most gentlemanly player while delivering outstanding performances on the ice''. Thus, the Frank-J-Selke Trophy becomes the David-Desharnais Trophy, the only player in history to have won this honor three times (2005, 2006 and 2007).

''We wanted to modernize the name, and the trophy committee quickly agreed to honor David Desharnais, explains the QMJHL's head honcho. Not only has he had a remarkable career in our league and in the professional ranks, but he has always shown determination and perseverance to reach the highest summits. He's truly a great example for our young players to follow.''

''When the League called to tell me about this, I was first surprised, then touched, says the player whose number 15 is retired by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. As I get older, I want to make my wife and sons proud of me. And to have a trophy named after me... that's really special. Patrick Roy has one, Mario Lemieux too. But what about me? I'm really touched.''

The 56th QMJHL regular season kicks off on Friday, September 20, and ends on June 1, with the Memorial Cup Final presented on Quebec soil, in Rimouski, starting on May 22.

