Tim Cain Selected to Atlantic League Silver Anniversary Team

(New York) - Tim Cain, a righthanded starting pitcher who won 74 career games for four different teams, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Tuesday. He is the second of 25 outstanding players who will be named to the honorary squad.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023 and its ten member clubs selected an elite group of former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The original list of nominees was comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders. The final result was a list of the 25 most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Cain is the second-winningest pitcher in Atlantic League history, having posted 74 victories in his 10 seasons in the league. He won 10 or more games five times, the most of any ALPB pitcher, including four straight 10-win seasons from 1998 through 2001. Cain tied for the league lead in wins in 2004 with 12. He garnered two ALPB All-Star Game berths, earning the win in the 2000 contest.

Among the Atlantic League's all-time leaders, Cain ranks second with 74 wins and 1,150.2 innings pitched, third with 737 strikeouts and 174 games started, and eighth with 13 complete games. He finished his ALPB career with a record of 74-65 and a 4.73 ERA. He also hit a league-high 115 batters during his career.

"I wanted to command the inside half of the plate but of all those hitters, I only hit one intentionally," reminisced Cain with a chuckle. "My catcher thought he had been hit on purpose so he had me hit one of the other team's hitters as payback."

Cain posted 11-win seasons in 1999, 2000 and 2001 while winning 10 games in 1998 and posting a 12-3 record in 2004. His 74 wins served as the ALPB standard until Southern Maryland's Daryl Thompson broke the mark in 2021.

Cain pitched at the University of Connecticut where he was drafted in the 29th round of the 1990 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. He was acquired by the Boston Red Sox and reached Class AAA Pawtucket in 1996 and 1997. Cain was on the Newark Bears' opening night roster for the first Atlantic League season in 1998. He also played with Bridgeport from 2002 through 2005 and Long Island in 2006 and 2007 before finishing with Camden in 2007.

"My mom told me that of all the baseball games that she attended, and she attended a lot of games, those were her favorite years," said Cain. "Those games were awesome. It was such a family atmosphere and I'm sure it still is."

Tim and his wife reside in Naples, Florida.

