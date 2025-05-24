Tigers Edge the Host Océanic 5-4 in 2025 Memorial Cup Opener

Hunter St. Martin of the Medicine Hat Tigers reacts after his game-winning goal

RIMOUSKI, QC - Hunter St. Martin scored the game-winning goal with 2:41 left in regulation as the Medicine Hat Tigers took Game 1 of the 2025 Memorial Cup over the host Rimouski Oceanic on Friday night.

2025 NHL Draft prospect Bryce Pickford scored twice while Minnesota Wild prospect Ryder Ritchie and 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna also had goals as Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Harrison Meneghin stopped 20 shots. For Rimouski, Maël Lavigne, Maël St-Denis, Jacob Mathieu, and Jonathan Fauchon found the back of the net as Mathis Langevin made 33 saves.

St. Martin tipped home the game-winner off a Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators prospect) feed to give the Tigers a perfect start to the tournament.

"That was one of the hardest teams we've played all year," McKenna said. "We had guys selling out all game, guys were blocking shots at the end of the game. I think it shows how bad we wanted it."

Ritchie had opened the scoring 13:50 into the first as he buried a loose puck after McKenna hit the crossbar, but the Oceanic levelled things before the end of the period through Lavigne.

The hosts took their first lead of the game at 10:43 of the second as he benefitted from a Tigers turnover to take 2-1, but Pickford extended his incredible goalscoring streak to nine games as he converted at 16:18 to tie the game. Pickford, a native of Chauvin, Alta., recently recorded the most goals by a CHL defenceman in a single playoff run (13) since 2000.

Rimouski, however, answered immediately as Mathieu was credited with his first on an odd-bounce just 2:08 later as the hosts took a 3-2 advantage into the break.

Medicine Hat needed only 68 seconds to level things up at 3-3 as Pickford again found the back of the net with a snipe from the top of the left dot before McKenna converted on a breakaway at 5:16 to make it 4-3.

"I thought I could get him high, saw it and shot it, and luckily it went in," McKenna said.

Fauchon - who led the QMJHL in scoring this season - made it 4-4 at 13:04 before St. Martin buried the game-winner to give the Tigers a crucial opening-night win.

"Tanner made a great move at the blue line and I saw him go to the net," St. Martin said. "That play has happened a few times so there was a little bit of familiarity there so I thought 'go to the net and put my stick down' and he made an unbelievable pass and luckily it went in which was really good for our group."

In a fitting turn of events, the victory comes exactly 18 years after Medicine Hat's last win at the prestigious tournament - a 1-0 triumph over the host Vancouver Giants at the 2007 Memorial Cup.

In a powerful and emotional moment before the start of the opening game of the 2025 Memorial Cup, Capt. Érick Théberge surprised his son, Olivier Théberge - a defenceman for the host Rimouski Océanic - by taking part in the ceremonial puck drop. Serving in the Canadian Armed Forces for 36 years, Capt. Théberge received special permission to return from deployment in Latvia just in time to see his son play on one of the biggest stages in junior hockey.

Unaware of his father's presence, Olivier stepped onto the ice for the pre-game ceremony and was met with an unforgettable reunion. The Océanic would go on to narrowly fall 5-4 to the Medicine Hat Tigers, but the heartfelt exchange between father and son left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

Next up, Game 2 of the 2025 Memorial Cup round-robin takes place today at 6 p.m. ET, featuring the Moncton Wildcats (0-0) facing off against the London Knights (0-0).

The Rimouski Océanic (0-1) will return to the ice at the 2025 Memorial Cup on Sunday, May 25, for Game 3 of the round-robin at 6 p.m. ET, when they take on the London Knights (0-0).

Meanwhile, the Tigers (1-0) are back on the ice Monday, May 26, at 7 p.m. ET, when they take on the QMJHL champion Moncton Wildcats (0-0).

Every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will air in the United States on NHL Network and be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Game 2 (Round-Robin) @ 6 p.m. ET - Today - Moncton Wildcats vs. London Knights

Game 3 (Round-Robin) @ 6 p.m. ET - Sunday, May 25 - Rimouski Océanic vs. London Knights

Game 4 (Round-Robin) @ 7 p.m. ET - Monday, May 26 - Moncton Wildcats vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

