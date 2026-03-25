Tickets Now on Sale for the American Dream IFL Cup

Published on March 25, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The Indoor Football League (IFL) today announced that tickets are now on sale for the American Dream IFL Cup, a premier week-long celebration of professional indoor football taking place at American Dream from May 18-24.

The event will feature four of the league's premier teams- the World Champion Vegas Knight Hawks, Arizona Rattlers, Orlando Predators, and New Mexico Chupacabras- competing in a series of high-stakes matchups across two action-packed doubleheaders.

Fans can catch all the action live at American Dream on:

Monday, May 18 at 12:00 PM ET and 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 24 at 1:00 PM ET and 7:30 PM ET

All games will be broadcast worldwide on Yahoo Sports Network and Overnght, bringing the excitement of the IFL Cup to a global audience.

The event will also feature a standout broadcast lineup, including CBS Sports' Brent Stover, Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, and SiriusXM's Mike Babchik, who will be on the call and on-site throughout the week.

The American Dream IFL Cup represents a major moment for the league, combining elite competition with a premier entertainment destination. Fans attending the event will experience not only high-level football but also the unique atmosphere of American Dream, the world's largest indoor entertainment and retail complex.

Tickets are available now and expected to move quickly for this landmark event.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/indoor-football-league-tickets/artist/3773949







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Tickets Now on Sale for the American Dream IFL Cup - IFL

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