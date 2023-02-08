Threshers 2023 Coaching Staff Announced

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The 2023 field staff for the Clearwater Threshers has been announced by the Philadelphia Phillies. Manager Marty Malloy returns for his fourth stint as manager, assisted by Matt Hockenberry as the pitching coach, Chris Heintz as the hitting coach, and Mycal Jones as the position coach. Samantha Myers will serve as Clearwater's athletic trainer and Joseph Miranda as the strength and conditioning coach.

Threshers' Opening Night is Tuesday, April 11th, vs. Fort Myers.

Marty Malloy: Manager

Manager of the Threshers in 2022, 2021, and 2019, and served the Phillies as a minor league infield coordinator during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Malloy was a manager and coach in the Houston Astros organization before joining the Phillies. He also played professionally for 12 years with the Atlanta Braves and Florida Marlins.

Matt Hockenberry: Pitching Coach

Joins the Clearwater Threshers this season after five years spent as a coach in the Phillies organization, in Reading and Jersey Shore. Hockenberry was drafted by the Phillies in 2014 in the ninth round and went 12-5 with 28 saves, and a 3.38 ERA in 131 professional games over his four-year career, including parts of two seasons in Clearwater.

Chris Heintz: Hitting Coach

Returns as hitting coach of the Threshers, serving in the role previously in 2019 and 2020. Joined the Phillies player development staff in 2018 and has most recently served as assistant hitting coordinator. Heintz was an assistant baseball coach at the University of South Florida for five years and was inducted into the USF Hall of Fame in 2013. He was drafted in 1996 in the 19th round by the Chicago White Sox and appeared in 34 major league games with the Minnesota Twins over three seasons.

Mycal Jones: Position Coach

Joining the Threshers as a coach this season, Mycal Jones was drafted by Atlanta in 2009 in the 4th round. After playing seven minor league seasons in the Atlanta Braves organization, Jones began to coach youth baseball before coaching at the professional level in 2018 in Houston's system and then in 2019 coming over to Phillies organization. Jones previously coached for affiliates in the Gulf Coast League and for Reading.

Samantha Myers: Athletic Trainer

Started with the Phillies organization in 2020 as an athletic trainer at the Dominican academy, promoted to medical operations liaison in 2022. This is her first season with the Threshers.

Joseph Miranda: Strength and Conditioning Coach

First-year with the Phillies and Clearwater Threshers. Miranda has coached for several MLB organizations over the past ten years, including Boston, Colorado, Cincinnati, and Miami.

