Three More Title-Winning Athletes Sign with LOVB

June 12, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Three more champions are coming to League One Volleyball as Chinese opposite Gong Xiangyu, former Texas middle blocker Bella Bergmark and former Minnesota outside hitter Alexis Hart have signed for the 2026 season.

Recently appointed captain of the Chinese national team, Xiangyu is a three-time Olympian and led the squad to gold in Rio 2016. She's also won the 2019 FIVB World Cup, two Asian Games and an AVC Cup in addition to a trio of VNL medals and bronze at the 2018 FIVB World Championships. Before joining the senior national team, she led both the U19 and U23 teams to tournament victories. A native of Lianyungang, China, Xiangyu spent the first 10 years of her career in China. She's won one AVC Champions League crown, two Chinese league titles and the league's Best Opposite honor six times.

A two-time collegiate national champion, Bella comes to LOVB after six years of college volleyball and two seasons as a pro. She started her college career at California from 2018-21 and had one of the Pac-12's best hitting percentages in 2021. She transferred to Texas for the 2022 and 2023 seasons and helped the Longhorns win back-to-back NCAA Division I titles. During her final season, Bella earned Third-Team Academic All-American honors. The Larkspur, California, native made her professional debut in 2024 with Puerto Rican club Pinkin de Corozal before playing with France's VandÃ "uvre Nancy Volley-Ball during the 2024/25 season.

Alexis was a two-time All-American at Minnesota from 2016-19. She also earned three All-Big Ten selections plus Freshman All-Big Ten. As a senior, she led the Golden Gophers to the 2019 Final Four. A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Alexis made her professional debut in 2020 with Finland's LP Kangasala. She moved to Germany the next year and led Allianz MTV Stuttgart to consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Alexis originally signed with LOVB during the inaugural 2025 season but could not play due to injury.

Full team rosters for the 2026 LOVB Pro season will be announced later this summer.







