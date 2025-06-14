Three Colorado Spartans Make the All-NAL Defense Squad

June 14, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release







BEAUMONT, TX - The National Arena League continues its week of league awards and honors. Tonight we are proud to showcase the 2025 All-NAL Defense with players from across the league as well as a another of players that have earned honorable mentions. See the 2025 All-NAL Team below.

2025 All-NAL Defense

LB - Easias Gandy (Colorado Spartans)

LB - Cornel Jones (Wheeling Miners)

DL - Sam Hammond (Colorado Spartans)

DL - Brandon Munoz (Wheeling Miners)

DL - Deandre Brown (Columbus Lions)

DB - Trey Dudley-Giles (Omaha Beef)

DB - Ben Smiley (Columbus Lions)

DB - Isaiah Hall (Colorado Spartans)

Honorable Mentions: LB Byron Cooper (Colorado Spartans), DB Kahlil Finely (Wheeling Miners), DL Corey Henry (Colorado Spartans).

As the league concludes it's awards for tonight make sure you check back tomorrow as we have many more awards to announce including the 2025 Most Value Player and Franchise of the Year. Fan of Football? Join us Monday as we kick off the biggest game of the year, the 2025 National Arena League Championship Game presented by HARD AF SELTZER. The game is hosted by the (8-1) Beaumont Renegades at the Doggett Ford Arena. They face off against the defending NAL Champion (8-1) Omaha Beef. Ticket are available online at beaumontrenegades.com and shop NAL Championship merchandise at goat-sportsmarketing.com/collections/nal-championship-gear.







National Arena League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.