This Year's NBA Two-Way Signees Are CRAZY TALENTED!

October 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video







Mac McClung, JD Davison, and Alondes Williams are among approximately 90 Two-Way signees who will be going back and forth between the NBA and the G League this season! Each NBA team is allowed three Two-Way players and each signee can play up to 50 NBA games per season.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.