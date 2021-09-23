This Saturday: Hollywood at HODGETOWN - the Sequel

The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Amarillo Symphony are excited to announce "Hollywood at HODGETOWN - The Sequel", a one-of-a-kind, outdoor symphony concert in the heart of downtown Amarillo. The concert is scheduled for this Saturday, September 25 and will be performed at HODGETOWN, home of the Sod Poodles. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The Amarillo Symphony, conducted by Jacomo Bairos, will perform a variety of patriotic and cinematic works, including "American Salute" and themes from Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Raiders of the Lost Ark, among others. The concert will end with a fireworks finale set to Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture and John Philip Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever.

Advanced ticket pricing ranges from $10 to $20 depending on seat location. Online tickets are available for purchase HERE. Guests can also purchase by phone at 806-803-9547 or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office starting at 10 a.m. daily. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available, but a $2 increase will be in effect and ticket availability is not guaranteed.

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call 806-803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

A pre-concert band, Rhett Uhland and the Morning Shakes, will delight and entertain the crowd just after gates open to shortly before the symphony performance begins so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

This symphony performance is generously sponsored by Street Auto Group, Mariner Wealth Advisors, FirstCapital Bank of Texas, Underwood Law Firm PC, Physicians Surgical Hospital, Amarillo National Bank, and media partner NewsChannel10.

