The UFL Playoff Matchups Are Set

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







The UFL Playoffs begin in Daytona Beach where the Storm take on the Defenders.

The Orlando Storm secured the top seed in the UFL Playoffs and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Standing in their way are the defending champion DC Defenders, who return to the Playoffs looking to extend their season.

After meeting in each of the final two weeks of the regular season, these familiar foes will face off for a third consecutive week-this time with a trip to the United Bowl on the line.

The action continues in St. Louis where the inaugural Louisville Kings enter the postseason riding a four-game winning streak and carrying momentum into their first Playoff appearance.

Awaiting them are the St. Louis Battlehawks, one of the league's most consistent teams and owners of home-field advantage in front of one of the most passionate fanbases in professional football.

With a berth in the United Bowl at stake, expect a battle inside The Dome.

Two games. Four teams.

Who will punch their ticket to the United Bowl?







United Football League Stories from June 1, 2026

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