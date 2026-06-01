Road to the United Bowl Begins as UFL Playoff Field Is Finalized

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The ten-week UFL regular season is officially complete. The playoffs are now set following an electric Week Ten in classic UFL fashion: upsets, explosive plays, and thrilling finishes.

The UFL postseason field is locked in.

No. 1 Orlando Storm clashes with No. 4 DC Defenders on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. Later that evening, the No. 2 St. Louis Battlehawks will welcome the No. 3 Louisville Kings at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.

The final week of the regular season began in St. Louis, where the Renegades finally snapped their losing streak. After six consecutive losses, Austin Reed and the Dallas defense closed out the season with a 20-16 victory.

Reed delivered a vintage performance, throwing three touchdown passes and posting a 114.6 quarterback rating. He connected with Tyler Vaughns and Emanuel Butler, who each reached seven receiving touchdowns on the season, tying the UFL single-season record.

Defensively, Dallas overwhelmed the playoff-bound Battlehawks, recording seven sacks, ten tackles for loss, and three takeaways.

The Renegades finished the season 4-6, while St. Louis ended the regular season at 6-4 and will now play for a trip to the United Bowl.

The Houston Gamblers spoiled Birmingham's season on Saturday.

With nothing to lose, Houston dominated the line of scrimmage and outgained the Stallions 390-131. The Gamblers rushed for a UFL-record 278 yards, while their relentless pressure kept Dorian Thompson-Robinson from ever finding a rhythm.

Both Houston and Birmingham concluded the season with 4-6 records.

Sunday's doubleheader delivered plenty of chaos.

First, the Storm secured Anthony Becht's second consecutive 8-2 season and handed the Defenders their fourth straight defeat.

An early pick-six by Mishael Powell flipped the momentum and gave Orlando a lead it never relinquished.

Despite the loss, DC rushed for an astounding 219 yards behind the legs of Jason Bean.

The result sets up a playoff trilogy between the Storm and Defenders, who will meet for the third consecutive week this Sunday with a trip to the United Bowl at stake.

The regular season concluded with an entertaining showdown between the Kings and Aviators, as the first quarter alone produced 28 total points.

The opening quarter featured an Eric Garror pick-six, an on-field altercation that resulted in an ejection, and a 61-yard four-point field goal from Jonah Dalmas.

Ultimately, Louisville held on for a 42-27 victory and enters the postseason with momentum on its side following their fourth straight victory. Meanwhile, the Aviators wrapped up their inaugural season with a 3-7 record.

With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, only four teams remain in the hunt for the United Bowl. The road to a championship begins this Sunday.







United Football League Stories from June 1, 2026

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