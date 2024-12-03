The U-Show Week 11
December 3, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
Welcome into the USHL's weekly live show the U-Show on YouTube Live! Every week on Tuesday at 6:30 pm Eastern/5:30 pm Central Ezra Gennello and the voices around the USHL breakdown everything going on around the league.
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.