The Strategy Behind Coaches' Challenges in the MASL: Soccer Signal

Published on February 12, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Welcome back to Soccer Signal, the Major Arena Soccer League's newest analysis series, breaking down the indoor game from both sides of the glass: the analytical press box and the technical coaching floor.

In Episode Three, hosts Joseph Reina and Mark Litton discuss the strategy behind coaches' challenges, and use advanced data and league-wide trends to add critical context to the results fans see every week during the show's third segment, Numbers and Nuance.

This episode also features an exclusive interview with San Diego Sockers Head Coach Phil Salvagio, exploring what he learned about the game during his time as a player, San Diego's improved defensive record this year, and what it will take for his team to finish the regular season with a trophy.







