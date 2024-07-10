The Road to the Voyageurs Cup Continues TONIGHT

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







The road to the Voyageurs Cup continues tonight as Forge FC and Pacific FC host local MLS rivals in the Canadian Championship semifinal first legs

Kristian Jack sets up the action in this video essay

Watch every #CanChamp and #CanPL match live on OneSoccer

