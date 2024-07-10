The Road to the Voyageurs Cup Continues TONIGHT
July 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
The road to the Voyageurs Cup continues tonight as Forge FC and Pacific FC host local MLS rivals in the Canadian Championship semifinal first legs
Kristian Jack sets up the action in this video essay
