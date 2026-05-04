The Most Physical Sunday Night Rugby of the Season?: Chicago vs DC: Highlights: MLR 2026

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







A penalty try inside the first minute. Yellow cards. A scrum war that ran the length of the second half. @oldglorydcrugby pushed @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR to the edge







Major League Rugby Stories from May 4, 2026

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