The Most Physical Sunday Night Rugby of the Season?: Chicago vs DC: Highlights: MLR 2026
Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds YouTube Video
A penalty try inside the first minute. Yellow cards. A scrum war that ran the length of the second half. @oldglorydcrugby pushed @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR to the edge
Major League Rugby Stories from May 4, 2026
- Seattle Seawolves Bring the Coffee Cup Home with 27-11 Statement Win in Quincy - Seattle Seawolves
- Hounds Secure Gritty Win on Sunday Night Rugby, Move to 5-0 - Chicago Hounds
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