The LOVB Finals Have Arrived: Quarterfinals Start Today

April 10, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







In the first quarterfinals match of the LOVB Finals, (#5) LOVB Austin will face (#4) LOVB Salt Lake for a chance to advance to the Semifinals, where the winner will face LOVB Atlanta.

The overall series between these two teams is tied 2-2 (LOVB Classic matchup included)

LOVB Salt Lake won 3-2 on April 5

LOVB Austin won 3-1 on February 20

LOVB Austin won 3-1 on February 14 (LOVB Classic)

LOVB Salt Lake won 3-2 on Feburary 1

This matchup will feature the league's most dominant blocking team in LOVB Austin facing off against a LOVB Salt Lake team that leads the league in kills. You won't want to miss out on this battle of defense vs offense.

Players to Watch:

Manami Kojima (LOVB Salt Lake): Leads the League in total digs on the season

Chiaka Ogbogu (LOVB Austin): Leads the League in total blocks on the season

Roni Jones-Perry (LOVB Salt Lake): Ranks second in the league in total kills on the season

Molly McCage (LOVB Austin): Ranks third in the leauge in total blocks on the season

Match Details >

LOVB Omaha - LOVB Madison

Tune in today at 7:00 ET on ESPN+/ESPN2

In the second quarterfinals match of the LOVB Finals, (#6) LOVB Omaha will face (#4) LOVB Madison for a chance to advance to the Semifinals, where the winner will face LOVB Houston.

The overall series between these two teams is tied 2-2

LOVB Madison won 3-2 on March 13

LOVB Madison won 3-1 on February 28

LOVB Omaha won 3-1 on January 24

LOVB Omaha won 3-2 on January 18

This matchup will feature two teams that possess high caliber setters & opposites that have led their teams all season. LOVB Omaha prides itself on its high passing efficiency, while LOVB Madison thrives off of strong kill efficiency. You wont want to miss out on this battle of heavy-weight hitters.

Players to Watch:

Lauren Carlini (LOVB Madison): Leads the league in total assists on the season

Annie Drews Schumacher (LOVB Madison): Ranks second in the league in total kills on the season

Laura Dijkema: (LOVB Omaha): Ranks third in the league in total assists on the season

Kimberly Drewniok (LOVB Omaha): Ranks fifth in the league in total kills on the season

