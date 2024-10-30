The General Insurance® Named Presenting Partner of 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase

October 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) News Release







NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The NBA G League and The General Insurance today announced that The General will serve as the presenting partner of the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase, the league's premier in-season scouting opportunity, which will take place from Dec. 19-22 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

New this year, the NBA G League will host "Winter Showcase Fan Day" on Saturday, Dec. 21, in celebration of World Basketball Day, inviting fans to attend the day's games. The General will host a variety of family-friendly activities at the Orange County Convention Center, including interactive photo opportunities and chances for fans of all skill levels to practice their basketball skills and drills. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Every NBA G League team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase, which is the culmination of the first part of the league's season - the Tip-Off Tournament. During the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

"We've continued to invest in our partnership with the G League because it represents so much of what we stand for," said Kale Sligh, VP of marketing at The General. "We're constantly inspired by the talented G League players putting in the work to get a break in the NBA, and we're humbled to be a small part of helping them achieve that dream. From spotlighting their stories on and off the court, to meeting G League fans where they are with valuable experiences, we can't wait to see what's in store for this season - starting with the Winter Showcase Fan Day."

The General is giving fans a chance to win an exclusive Winter Showcase experience through its Winter Break Sweepstakes. One lucky winner and a guest will have the opportunity to win roundtrip flights and overnight accommodations in Orlando, as well as two tickets to the Winter Showcase Fan Day. For more details or to enter, visit The General's NBA G League Partnership page before December 2, 2024. The full Winter Break Sweepstakes disclosures can be found below.

"Throughout our partnership, The General has brought fans closer to our game with unique storytelling and engagement opportunities, and we're thrilled to expand our relationship to bring The General's fan-first approach to the Winter Showcase," said George Wilson, Head of Partnerships at the NBA G League. "I'm confident that this expanded collaboration will not only continue to spotlight the incredible talent in our league but also give our fans unparalleled access to the G League's exciting brand of basketball through The Break Season 3."

The expanded collaboration builds on the multi-year marketing partnership announced in 2022, which made The General the exclusive auto-insurance provider of the NBA G League. The General will continue to serve as the presenting partner of "The Break, presented by The General," the G League's award-winning docuseries that captures the intense and inspiring journeys of G League players chasing their dreams to get their break in the NBA.

The third season of "The Break, presented by The General" will debut in December, with all episodes available to view on the G League's YouTube channel. Featuring dynamic Mexico City Captianes' Dink Pate, among other players to be later announced, the upcoming season will include candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, once again revealing the reality of the challenges and personal sacrifices required for athletes to play at this level.

