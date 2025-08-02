The Garden City Wind Top the North Platte 80s Behind Secundino Morales, 17-1

Cole Lee got the win for the Garden City Wind thanks to 5 strikeouts. Cole Lee allowed 1 earned runs on 4 hits and 2 walks over 6 innings.

Rene Rivera was the losing pitcher throwing 2 innings with 1 strikeouts while allowing 10 hits.

For the Garden City Wind, Secundino Morales lead the way at the plate going 2-5.

Pierce Khan also helped the ballclub at the plate going 3-4.

This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-08-02 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 44-7 on the season.

Garden City Wind play North Platte 80s at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Aug 3 2025.

With the loss the North Platte 80s move to 29-20 on the season.

North Platte 80s play the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner at 6:30:00 PM on Aug 4 2025.

