The First Wave: Twins Ink Eight to Minor League Deals

ST. PAUL, MN - Invitation. Check. Announcement. Check. Same fun attitude. Check. Now all the St. Paul Saints need are players to put on the field for the 2021 season. The Minnesota Twins took their first steps to providing the Saints a team by signing eight players, all with Major League experience, as Minor League free agents with an invitation to Major League Spring Training, The Twins re-signed pitchers Danny Coulombe and Juan Minaya, and catcher Tomas Telis and signed pitchers Luke Farrell, Derek Law, and Glenn Sparkman, outfielder/infielder Rob Refsnyder and infielder Tzu-Wei Lin.

The 31-year-old left-handed Coulombe spent time with the Twins in 2020, pitching in two games throwing 2.2 scoreless innings while walking three and striking out three. Prior to signing as a free agent with the Twins in December of 2019, Coulombe was signed as a free agent by the New York Yankees prior to the 2019 season. He pitched 17 games out of relief at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre going 3-2 with a 5.01 ERA and one save. In 23.1 innings pitched he walked 15 and struck out 43 while opponents hit .273 against him and a 1.76 WHIP. He was released by the Yankees on July 1 and signed as a free agent by the Milwaukee Brewers on July 19 and assigned to Triple-A San Antonio. In 14 relief appearances he went 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA. In 13.0 innings Coulombe walked two and struck out 18 while opponents hit .245 against him and a 1.15 WHIP.

Coulombe was a 25th round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 out of Texas Tech University. He made his Major League debut on September 16, 2014 with the Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies and pitched 1.0 perfect inning of relief while fanning one. He was traded to the Oakland Athletics on September 10, 2015 for cash considerations and finished the 2015 season as the 30th rated prospect in the Athletics organization. Overall, Coulombe is 6-4 with a 4.19 ERA and three saves in 155 Major League appearances. In 146.0 innings pitched he's walked 64 and struck out 137 while opponents hit .242 against him and a 1.34 WHIP.

The 30-year-old right-handed Minaya was signed by the Twins in January of 2020, but never pitched in a game. His last action was with the Chicago White Sox organization in 2019. He began the season at Triple-A Charlotte and went 4-3 with a 3.71 ERA and six saves in 24 relief appearances. In 34.0 innings pitched he walked 15 and struck out 41 while opponents hit .250 against him and a 1.38 WHIP. On May 5, Minaya was promoted to the White Sox and went 0-0 with a 3.90 ERA in 22 relief appearances. In 27.2 innings pitched he walked 12 and struck out 27 while opponents hit .277 against him and a 1.55 WHIP. He spent two months in the Major League's before being sent outright to Charlotte on July 17.

Minaya was signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Houston Astros in 2008 out of the Dominica Republic. He made his Major League debut with the Chicago White Sox on September 1, 2016 against the Twins. In 1.0 inning of scoreless relief, he walked one and struck out one. Overall, Minaya is 6-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 10 saves in 125 relief appearances in his Major League career. In 128.1 innings pitched he's walked 66 and struck out 142 while opponents hit .242 against him and a 1.43 WHIP.

The 29-year-old right-handed Farrell pitched for the Texas Rangers in 2020 tossing four relief appearances allowing five runs in 5.1 innings pitched. He walked one and struck out five while opponents hit .250 against him and a 1.88 WHIP. In his last full season, 2019, Farrell was claimed off of waivers by the Rangers from the Angels in January of that year. In spring training, he broke his jaw after taking a line drive to the face and was placed on the 60-day disabled list. After a month rehab assignment spent between the Arizona League and Double-A, Farrell was called up to the Rangers on August 23. He went 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in nine games (one start). In 13.1 innings pitched he walked three and struck out 12 while opponents hit .136 against him and a 0.68 WHIP.

Farrell was a sixth-round draft pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2013 out of Northwestern University. He made his Major League debut with the Royals on July 1, 2017 against the Twins. He wallowed five runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings while walking three and striking out two. Overall, Farrell is 4-4 with a 5.00 ERA in 43 appearances (four starts) in his Major League career. In 63.0 innings pitched he's walked 34 and struck out 68 while opponents are hitting .223 against him and a 1.38 WHIP. Farrell is the youngest son of former Major League manager John Farrell.

The 30-year-old right-handed Law last pitched in 2019 for the Toronto Blue Jays. On April 2, 2019 Law, along with right-handed pitcher Julio De Paula, were traded from the San Francisco Giants to the Blue Jays in exchange for center fielder Kevin Pillar and second baseman Alex Hanson. Law began the season at Triple-A Buffalo where he went 2-1 with a 1.68 ERA and two saves in eight relief appearances. In 10.2 innings pitched he walked three and struck out 17 while opponents hit .179 against him and a 0.94 WHIP. On May 3, Law was called up to the Blue Jays where he spent the remainder of the season. He went 1-2 with a 4.90 ERA and five saves in 58 appearances (four starts). In 60.2 innings pitched he walked 40 and struck out 67 while opponents hit .256 against him and a 1.66 WHIP.

Law was originally a 28th round pick by the Rangers out of Seton LaSalle Catholic (PA) High School, but did not sign. He was then selected in the ninth round by the Giants in 2011 out of Miami Dade Community College. He made his Major League debut on April 15, 2016 against the Dodgers and threw 1.0 shutout inning allowing one hit and striking out all three outs. Overall, Law is 10-5 with a 4.22 ERA and 10 saves in 167 games (four starts). In 166.1 innings pitched he's walked 71 and struck out 164 while opponents are hitting .257 against him and a 1.42 WHIP in his Major League career.

The 28-year-old right-handed Sparkman pitched in 2020 for the Kansas City Royals going 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in four relief appearances. In 5.0 innings pitched he walked one and struck out two while opponents hit .360 against him and a 2.00 WHIP. In his last full season, Sparkman began 2019 at Triple-A Omaha for the Royals. He allowed just one unearned run in 6.1 innings pitched in two games (one start). He was called up to the Royals on April 8 and spent the rest of the season in the Majors. With the Royals he was 4-11 with one complete game shutout and a 6.02 ERA in 31 games (23 starts). In 136.0 innings pitched he walked 41 and struck out 81 while opponents hit .296 against him and a 1.51 WHIP. His complete game shutout came on July 16 against the White Sox where he allowed just five hits while walking one and fanning eight.

Sparkman was a 20th round pick by the Royals in 2013 out of Wharton County Junior College. He made his Major League debut on June 30, 2017 with the Toronto Blue Jays against the Boston Red Sox. He pitched 0.2 scoreless innings allowing two hits while walking one. Sparkman burst onto the scene in 2014 at High-A Wilmington where he went 8-3 with a 1.56 ERA and one save in 29 games (18 starts). In 121.0 innings pitched he walked 25 and struck out 117 while opponents hit .213 against him and a 0.98 WHIP. Sparkman was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Year, an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star, and a Baseball America High Class-A All-Star. Overall, Sparkman is 4-14 with a 5.99 ERA with a complete game shutout in 52 games (26 starts). In 180.1 innings pitched he's walked 58 and struck out 111 while opponents hit .307 against him and a 1.57 WHIP in his Major League career.

The 29-year-old Telis was in the Twins system in 2020, but didn't play at the Major League level. His last season was in 2019 with the Twins organization at Triple-A Rochester. He hit .330 with eight home runs and 46 RBI in 82 games. In 306 at bats he scored 44 runs, smacked 21 doubles, two triples, and slashed .330/.364/.490. Those numbers earned him a Triple-A All-Star nod, the sixth of his career.

Telis was a non-drafted free agent signee by the Texas Rangers in 2007 out of Venezuela. He made his Major League debut with the Rangers on August 25, 2015 against the Seattle Mariners going 1-4. He collected his first Major League hit in his third at bat, a bunt single in the seventh inning off Brandon Maurer. He hit his first, and only, Major League home run with the Miami Marlins on October 2, 2016 against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer. Telis has a decorated Minor League career, earning a South Atlantic League All-Star appearance in 2011, back-to-back All-Star Games in the Double-A Texas League in 2013 and 2014, and two Triple-A Pacific Coast League All-Star selections in 2015 and 2017. On top of all that, Telis is a three-time MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2011 with the Rangers, and 2016 and 2017 with the Miami Marlins. Overall, Telis is hitting .230 with one home run and 24 RBI in 122 Major League games. In 252 at bats, he's scored 25 runs, had eight doubles, three triples, and slashed .230/.267/.298.

The 29-year-old Refsnyder spent 2020 with the Rangers and went 6-30 with one RBI. In 15 games he scored four runs, one double and slashed .200/.265/.233. In November, 2018 the Arizona Diamondbacks signed him as a free agent. He played one game at Triple-A Reno in 2019 before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later. He spent all, but two games (rehab assignment in the Arizona League) at Triple-A Louisville where he hit .315 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI in 85 games. In 298 at bats he scored 42 runs, slugged 21 doubles, two triples, and slashed .315/.377/.500.

Refsnyder was a fifth-round pick in 2012 by the New York Yankees out of the University of Arizona where he was named the Most Outstanding Player at the College World Series helping the Wildcats to a CWS title. He made his Major League debut on July 11, 2015 against the Boston Red Sox and went 0-3. He collected his first Major League hit the very next day, a single off Red Sox reliever Tommy Layne in the seventh inning. In the ninth he hit his first Major League home run, a two-run shot off of Alexi Ogando. During his Minor League career, Refsnyder was a three-time MiLB.com Organizational All-Star with the Yankees (2013-15) and a Baseball America Triple-A All-Star in 2014. Overall, Refsnyder is hitting .217 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 181 Major League games. In 397 at bats he's scored 50 runs, whacked 18 doubles, one triple, and slashed .217/.305/.297.

The 26-year-old Lin played for the Boston Red Sox in 2020 hitting .154 with three RBI in 26 games. In 52 at bats he scored two runs, a double, and slashed .154/.182/.173. Lin spent 2019 going back and forth between Triple-A Pawtucket and the Red Sox. At Pawtucket he hit .246 with four home runs and 22 RBI in 59 games. In 224 at bats he scored 30 runs, ripped 11 doubles, one triple, and slashed .246/.308/.357. In 13 games with the Red Sox he hit .200 with an RBI. In 52 at bats he scored two runs, had a double, and slashed .200/.273/.300.

Lin has spent his entire career with the Red Sox signing as an international free agent in 2012 out of Taiwan. He made his Major League debut on June 24, 2017 against the Angels, pinch running in the ninth for Christian Vazquez. Two days later, Lin collected his first Major League hit in his first Major League at bat, a single to center off Twins starter Jose Berrios. His first and only Major League home run came on September 21, 2018, a solo shot to right off Cleveland Indians reliever Dan Otero. Overall, Lin is hitting .223 with one home run and 12 RBI in 101 Major League games. In 193 at bats he's scored 27 runs, clubbed nine doubles, three triples, and slashed .223/.298/.316.

All eight players will go to spring training with the Minnesota Twins.

