The Fabric of the League Presented by American Express: Episode 1 - Winter Showcase

June 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video


Trend setters, on and off the court! @amex gives us an inside look at some of the most style-savvy players in the G League who worked with small business Saint Avenue during #GLeagueWinterShowcase to design a custom jacket for the eventual #NBAGLeagueFinals MVP.
