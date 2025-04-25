The Break Presented by the General: Dink Pate Is Dallas' Finest

April 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video







Dallas' finest! 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate put on a show in his Dallas homecoming game for the Mexico City Capitanes. Catch more of Dink's journey on Episode 5 of The Break presented by The General.

