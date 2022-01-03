The Big Three: Chris Schwab, Zane Heinselman, and Sierra Bailey Promoted Within Saints Organization

ST. PAUL, MN - The first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins is now in the rearview mirror for the St. Paul Saints. The inaugural season proved extremely successful with the organization ranking as one of the top drawing teams in all of Minor League Baseball. With the Saints focus on 2022 and beyond, they made three key promotions: Chris Schwab becomes Executive Vice President Sales and Operations, Zane Heinselman takes over as Vice President/Assistant General Manager, and Sierra Bailey is now Vice President, Brand Marketing and Experience.

The 40-year-old Schwab was promoted from Sr. Vice President/Assistant General Manager to Executive Vice President, Sales and Operations. He will continue in a leadership role in ticket sales and corporate partnerships with the Saints, a position in which he's helped shape the organization's sales philosophy and contributed significantly to its growth. In addition, as part of the Saints transition from independent to affiliated baseball, Schwab will now serve as one of the primary liaisons between the Saints front office and the Twins baseball operations staff. Schwab began as an intern with the Saints in 2004 then went to work for the Sioux Falls Canaries, eventually becoming Assistant General Manager. After rejoining the Saints in 2010, he was named Assistant General Manager in 2011 and has remained in that role until this week's announcement. Schwab is a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The 28-year-old Heinselman has been elevated to Vice President/Assistant General Manager. Heinselman has proven himself a leader throughout his time with the Saints including a successful tenure as Director of Sales and Corporate Partnerships, during which he led the Saints efforts to develop new, and strengthen existing, corporate partnerships. Notably, Heinselman played a significant role in planning, developing, and implementing creative revenue producing concepts during the 2020, pandemic affected season. He will now take an even more active role in the day-to-day leadership of the Saints staff. His focus will continue to be sales, both corporate and ticket, along with company-wide revenue generating initiatives. Heinselman will also serve as the intermediary between the Saints and Major League Baseball for national sponsorships and ticket sales initiatives. He began as an intern with the Saints in 2014 and was hired on full-time following his internship. Heinselman is a graduate of St. John's (MN) University.

Bailey, 34, goes from Director of Marketing & Promotions to Vice President, Brand Marketing and Experience. She has been at the forefront of the Saints promotions and will continue in that role. During her time the Saints have garnered national attention for several promotions including ballpark wide fan-engagements such as the World's Largest Pillow Fight, Twister, and the viral Food Fight. She was also at the helm for the 2020/2021 Astro the Grouch talking giveaway. Bailey will continue to oversee the marketing efforts of the club, but will now tie in the organizations brand messaging across various platforms as she oversees social media initiatives. Bailey continues as the point person for the Saints successful internship program. The club has had remarkable success with interns landing jobs in the sports industry. During the 2021 season Bailey, along with Director of Entertainment Joshua Will, began a first of its kind podcast that took fans behind the scenes of the promotions department titled, "Funny In Theory." She began with the Saints as an intern in 2009 and went on to work for the Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves in their promotions departments before rejoining the Saints in 2013. Bailey graduated from the University of Minnesota.

The Saints begin the 2022 season, their second as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, on the road against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) on Tuesday. April 5. The Saints home opener takes place on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates).

