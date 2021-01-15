The Ballpark at Jackson Welcomes High School Baseball

The Ballpark at Jackson, home of the Jackson Senators

The Jackson Generals are opening the gates to The Ballpark at Jackson for high school baseball teams across the state! Reservations are expected to fill fast, so book quickly! COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including mask requirements to enter the ballpark.

"Every spring, the Generals offer the opportunity for local high schools to show their stuff on the 'big' field and this year is no exception," said Generals GM Marcus Sabata. "The look and excitement that the players exhibit as they enter the ballpark will never get old and it is truly our pleasure to pass on our love of this great game. We look forward to seeing the incredible baseball talent that resides in Jackson and West Tennessee."

To book your game at The Ballpark, high school athletic directors and baseball coaches are encouraged to call the Generals front office at 731-988-5299 and ask to speak to Marcus Sabata. Sabata can also be reached through email at msabata@jacksongeneralsbaseball.com

Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland Sets Record Numbers

Our final Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland numbers are in and you showed out, Jackson!

16,538 total cars

66,332 people

Over $3.5 million in economic impact

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the results of the Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland here at the ballpark," said Generals GM Marcus Sabata. "Despite the pandemic, Shadrack shattered previous attendance records for their shows in Jackson and the positive feedback has been overwhelming. We thank everyone who came out to see the show and we look forward to hosting this event again next holiday season."

We're glad you had fun, and hope everyone enjoyed a safe holiday & new year!

For more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

The Jackson Generals have been a West Tennessee franchise since 1998. The Generals play at The Ballpark at Jackson, Tennessee's 2017 & 2018 Pro Sports Field of the Year.

