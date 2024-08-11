The Arena League Completes First Season, Seeks Improvements in Year Two

The Arena League has completed its 2024 Inaugural Season with all games played, alt teams on solid financial footing and the addition of two expansion teams.

The league is extremely proud of all teams, players, coaches and fans. We are building a league built for long term success.

As 2025 approaches, the league will address a number of priorities to implement next season.

Better production, better stats and better officiating are just a handful of items the league will address in the coming weeks.

We are excited with the success of season one and look forward to the challenge of constantly improving.

