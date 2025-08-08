The 2025 Arena League Championship Game Is TOMORROW

August 8, 2025 - The Arena League (TAL)

The 2025 ARENA LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME is TOMORROW, Saturday, August 9th, at 7:00 PM.

The air will be electric as we face off against the Hot Springs Wise Guys in a battle for the crown. With Northland pride behind us, the roar of the Harbor Monsters will be unstoppable.

Date: Saturday, August 9th

Time: 7:00 PM

Special Guest: Meet NFL Hall of Famer, Heisman Trophy Winner, and Arena League Commissioner Tim Brown!

Halftime Band: Beauty Mountain Road

Theme: ArenaMania for our championship game!

Anthem: Abrianna Schmidt

Location: Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

If you are a season ticket or VIP suite holder, visit the DECC Arena Box Office to pick up your championship game tickets on game day or in advance.

Spread the word- let's fill the DECC, crank up the volume, and bring the trophy home!







