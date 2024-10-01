Team of the Week Named for Week 2

October 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between September 23 and 29 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Justin Côté | Québec Remparts | 2GP-2G-5A, +2

Maxime Coursol | Rimouski Océanic | 2GP-1G-4A, +3

Jonathan Fauchon | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-4G-2A, +1

DEFENSEMEN:

Loïc Usereau | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-1G-4A, +4

Benjamin Vigneault | Québec Remparts | 1GP-2G-3A, +1

GOALTENDER:

Charles-Edward Gravel | Saint John Sea Dogs | 2-0-0-0, .961%, 1.44, 0 SO

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2024

Team of the Week Named for Week 2 - QMJHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.