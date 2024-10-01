Team of the Week Named for Week 2
October 1, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between September 23 and 29 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Justin Côté | Québec Remparts | 2GP-2G-5A, +2
Maxime Coursol | Rimouski Océanic | 2GP-1G-4A, +3
Jonathan Fauchon | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-4G-2A, +1
DEFENSEMEN:
Loïc Usereau | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-1G-4A, +4
Benjamin Vigneault | Québec Remparts | 1GP-2G-3A, +1
GOALTENDER:
Charles-Edward Gravel | Saint John Sea Dogs | 2-0-0-0, .961%, 1.44, 0 SO
