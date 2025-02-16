Team Braxton Wins 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game
February 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
Kevon Harris was named MVP as Team Braxton defeated Team EYL and Team Swish Cultures to win the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T.
