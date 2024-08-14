Tayou to Host Kings Cup

Major Arena Soccer League's Franck Tayou to host Kings Cup, a charitable soccer tournament that seeks to identify next level talent held Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 in Upland, California.

The tournament will feature 12 teams battling for a shot at the $50,000 top prize. The player that earns the "Most Prolifick Player" award will be given the opportunity to rise from amateur to MASL professional with a trip to compete in the MASL Pro Player Combine in San Diego, Calif..

"I truly believe that indoor soccer is the most exciting game in the world. My goal with this annual charity event is to transcend sports and shift the culture by exposing the talent in our league, the excitement of the indoor game and providing a platform for aspiring professionals to make their dream come true while serving and inspiring the youth in our community," said Tayou.

The event will also feature vendors, food trucks, bouncers and more. There will be product giveaways from sponsors, surprise special guests, Kings Cup merchandise for sale, a chance to enter a raffle to win amazing prizes, and autograph sessions with star players, influencers and special guests.

Tayou, a perennial all-star and all-time leader in goals and points, conceived of this tournament as a way to give back to a charity that means a lot to him. Now the tournament in its second year expects to grow its impact in the game.

"Our pilot last year solidified the fact that we were able to not only generate serious interest but also plant a seed for the future," said Tayou. "Now, we just have to execute our game plan and the rest will be history!"

"My experience with Kings Cup last year was definitely one to remember. Winning most Prolifick Player of the Tournament led to my first MASL contract coming into the next season. An all-around amazing experience for me," commented Bryce Watson, 2023 King's Cup Most Prolifick Player.

New this year, fans and players will have the opportunity to commit a dollar amount to every goal scored in order to raise money for the Spark-A-Dream Campaign aimed at helping to fund programs for children at the Scheu Family YMCA of Upland and Warrior for Children.

The event will be broadcast on the MASL's YouTube channel. A broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

The Major Arena Soccer League represents some of the best professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico, and players from over 30 countries.

