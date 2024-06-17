Takeuchi and Canfield Receive WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Accolades

The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Corvallis Knights infielder Kevin Takeuchi (USC) and Wenatchee AppleSox right-hander Evan Canfield (uncommitted).

This is Takeuchi's second straight Player of the Week award, as the Southern Cal sophomore continues his blistering start to the season, reaching base 16 times last week while scoring eight runs and knocking in eight more, helping the Knights win all six of their games. This spring, the San Diego native posted an impressive start to his college career, hitting .289 in 48 starts for the Trojans.

Friday night, Canfield went eight innings against the Kamloops NorthPaws, striking out eight while not allowing an earned run. The rising junior received honorable mention All-WCL honors last summer and is 9-2 with a 1.65 ERA in 27 career WCL appearances. Canfield, who is currently uncommitted for fall, most recently pitched for Edmonds College this spring.

