Surge Clinch Top-3 Western Finish in 87-83 Win over Sea Bears

July 26, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Calgary Surge's Sean Miller-Moore in action

() Calgary Surge's Sean Miller-Moore in action()

The Calgary Surge secured a home playoff game with an 87-83 bounce-back win over the Winnipeg Sea Bears at WinSport Event Centre on Thursday.

With the win, Calgary will host either the Western Conference Play-In or the Western Conference Semifinal, while Winnipeg is now locked into fourth place after the loss and will head to either Calgary or Edmonton for the Play-In round.

A high-scoring first half turned into a defensive slugfest in the second as the Surge rebounded, in more ways than one, from a 111-104 loss to the Sea Bears on Tuesday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.