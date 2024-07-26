Surge Clinch Top-3 Western Finish in 87-83 Win over Sea Bears
July 26, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Calgary Surge secured a home playoff game with an 87-83 bounce-back win over the Winnipeg Sea Bears at WinSport Event Centre on Thursday.
With the win, Calgary will host either the Western Conference Play-In or the Western Conference Semifinal, while Winnipeg is now locked into fourth place after the loss and will head to either Calgary or Edmonton for the Play-In round.
A high-scoring first half turned into a defensive slugfest in the second as the Surge rebounded, in more ways than one, from a 111-104 loss to the Sea Bears on Tuesday.
Calgary Surge's Sean Miller-Moore in action
