Alliance Look to Fine-Tune for Championship Weekend against Rattlers

July 26, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Montreal Alliance News Release







The Montreal Alliance (4-14) host the Saskatchewan Rattlers (6-13) Friday in a game that will serve as a tune-up for the playoffs for the Alliance and spell the end of the 2024 season for the Rattlers. Montreal has two more games before its Eastern Conference Final matchup as hosts of Championship Weekend, while Saskatchewan hopes to end their season on a high note.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CST at Verdun Auditorium, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, RDS.ca, the RDS mobile app, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

The Alliance are coming off a 90-80 loss to the Calgary Surge this past Friday. Even though Montreal had a great start and led 17-11 after the first quarter, Calgary would find its offence, take the lead in the second quarter, and never look back.

Montreal's bench stepped up albeit in a losing effort, outscoring Calgary's reserves 40-21. The Alliance also elevated their game in Target Score Time by scoring 15 points, but it was just too little, too late as the Surge weathered the storm and closed out the victory.

Despite the loss, Curtis Hollis posted 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a solid individual showing for the Alliance.

The Rattlers are fresh off a 98-92 loss to the BlackJacks in Ottawa last night.

Saskatchewan was eliminated from the playoffs after Winnipeg's win on Tuesday and didn't have much to play for, while Ottawa was battling for a playoff spot.

Teddy Allen continued his stellar play with 29 points, eight assists, and two rebounds and the Rattlers actually took a lead into Target Score Time. However, the BlackJacks had an answer for them on both ends of the floor when it mattered most, closing out Target Score Time on a 14-0 run to secure the victory.

2024 Season Series

Friday's game marks the second and final matchup between the two clubs this season, with Saskatchewan earning a 96-90 win over Montreal way back on May 25.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.