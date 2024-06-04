Supernovas Welcome over 134,000 Fans in Championship-Winning Inaugural Season

OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Supernovas finished out its first professional volleyball season in storybook fashion, becoming the first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation Champions after sweeping the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, May 18 at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.

During its championship run in the inaugural PVF season, Omaha and the Supernovas became the league's shining star, hosting 134,969 fans across the 15 matches held at the CHI Health Center. That includes a whopping 9,656 average mark for the 12 Supernovas' home matches, plus the 19,094 spectators who attended the PVF Semifinals and Championship.

The Supernovas erased any doubt that professional volleyball could happen in the United States with their 9,656 match average the No. 1 mark amongst professional volleyball teams in the world.

Omaha broke many of its own attendance records across its historic season, starting with 11,624 fans attending the first-ever PVF match on Jan. 24 between Omaha and the Atlanta Vibe. That mark was broken a few weeks later on Sunday, Feb. 18 as 11,918 fans showed up to watch the Supernovas take on the Orlando Valkyries. The newest and most current attendance record was set on Saturday, March 16 with 12,090 spectators packing into the CHI Health Center to see the Supernovas beat the Valkyries in four sets.

In total, Omaha hosted crowds of 10,000 people or more in seven of the 15 matches hosted at CHI this past season, including five-digit crowds in six of the 12 regular season contests.

The Supernovas took advantage of the partisan crowd, going 9-3 at home during the regular season before winning two-straight at CHI to become the inaugural champions.

The offseason has officially begun for Omaha and the Pro Volleyball Federation. Players have already started negotiating with teams for the 2025 season. Free agents are eligible to sign with teams beginning on June 30.

