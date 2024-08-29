Supernovas Trophy Tour to Make Appearances at CSM Labor Day Classic and Creighton Volleyball

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are set to make two stops this weekend as part of the official Supernovas Trophy Tour.

The Supernovas will be in attendance for College of Saint Mary's Labor Day Classic volleyball tournament on Friday, August 30 from 12 to 5 p.m. Omaha setter and Olympian Natalia Valentín-Anderson will make an appearance from 12 to 2 p.m. to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. The Labor Day Classic is a two-day tournament held at the Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse with 16 NAIA teams competing. College of Saint Mary, Bellevue, Peru State, Concordia and Midland are all in-state schools participating.

Tickets for the Labor Day Classic will be available on-site at the Lied Fitness Center.

The Supernovas will follow up with a stop at the Creighton Volleyball match against Missouri on Saturday, August 31 starting at 4 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena. Former Bluejay libero Allison Whitten will be in attendance from 4 to 6 p.m. while Valentín-Anderson is there from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Supernovas season tickets for the 2025 season are officially on sale and going out fast! To become a season ticket member and secure the best seat in professional volleyball, call 402-502-5268.

